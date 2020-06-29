Skellig Star operator paid €2 million last year for direct provision services

The operator of the Skellig Star Accommodation Centre in Cahersiveen was paid €2 million last year for direct provision services.

According to the Department of Justice, 14 payments with a value in excess of €20,000 were made in 2019 to Townbe Ltd.

Townbe ULC Ltd operates five direct provision centres; including the newly opened Skellig Star Accommodation Centre, it also has facilities in Dundalk, Westmeath, Dublin and Leitrim.

These payments total €1,996,255.

The department says the payments were made for asylum seeker accommodation, support and maintenance.

The greatest single payment made to Townbe ULC Ltd was for over €244,000.

As the payments were for 2019, none of the nearly €2 million in payments related to the Skellig Star Accommodation in Cahersiveen.

The information was released to journalist Ken Foxe under the Freedom of Information Act.