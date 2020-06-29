Skellig Star operator paid €2 million last year for direct provision services

The operator of the Skellig Star Accommodation Centre in Cahersiveen was paid €2 million last year for direct provision services.
According to the Department of Justice, 14 payments with a value in excess of €20,000 were made in 2019 to Townbe Ltd.
Townbe ULC Ltd operates five direct provision centres; including the newly opened Skellig Star Accommodation Centre, it also has facilities in Dundalk, Westmeath, Dublin and Leitrim.
The company received 14 payments from the Department of Justice with a value of €20,000 and more in 2019.
These payments total €1,996,255.
The department says the payments were made for asylum seeker accommodation, support and maintenance.
The greatest single payment made to Townbe ULC Ltd was for over €244,000.
As the payments were for 2019, none of the nearly €2 million in payments related to the Skellig Star Accommodation in Cahersiveen.
The information was released to journalist Ken Foxe under the Freedom of Information Act.