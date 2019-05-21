Skellig Michael will reopen to the public this Friday.

It was initially due to reopen last Saturday (May 18th), but due to poor weather and sea conditions, safe visitor access to Skellig Michael was not feasible according to the Office of Public Works.

The OPW has confirmed they are finalising pre-season and safety works on Skellig Michael.





The site will remain open daily until the 30th of September, which is the final day for visitors, after which it will formally close for the season until 2020.