Skellig Michael will remain closed this summer season.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) announced that the world heritage site will not open to visitors in 2020 because of COVID–19 concerns.

The OPW says opening of the island heritage site had been scheduled to take place on 15th May.

Restrictions governing the reopening of tourism locations are due to lessen in phase 2, which begins on May 18th.

However, the OPW, in liaison with the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, has concluded it is not feasible to maintain visitor and staff safety and that the island must remain closed to visitors this summer.

The OPW intends to carry out a maintenance inspection next week when staff will travel to the island for the first time this year.

It says it’s mindful of the iconic place Skellig Michael holds in the minds of visitors and Irish citizens and also its status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The OPW says that on a mobile, constantly-moving platform like a boat, there are multiple touch and clutch points which passengers will hold onto and they all need direct assistance to safely board the vessel and get off at the destination pier.

In these circumstances, prevention of virus transmission is extremely difficult and the OPW concludes it is not feasible to guarantee passenger safety.