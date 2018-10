The UNESCO World Heritage Site Skellig Michael is now closed to the public.

In 2017 almost 17,000 people visited the island, which is one of only three world heritage sites in Ireland.

An Taisce have expressed concerns about the continuous rise in visitor numbers to the Skellig following the filming of scenes from a Star Wars movie there.





The environmental charity have described the site as fragile.

Boat trips to the island will begin again next May.