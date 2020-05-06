Skellig Michael boatmen facing prospect of entire tourist season being wiped out

Boatmen operating to and from Skellig Michael are facing the prospect of the entire tourist season being wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s according to David Walsh from Ballinskelligs; his family has been bringing people to Skellig Michael since 1982.

The normal season runs from mid-May to the end of September, but there is a lot of uncertainty if, or when, boats will be able to resume operations due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Mr Walsh says even if the OPW issue licences for the season, it will not be financially viable to bring passengers over, as numbers will be restricted due to social distancing.

David Walsh says bringing the cost of insurance down would help support boatmen during the pandemic: