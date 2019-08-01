Skateboarders call for dedicated home in Killarney

Skateboarders are calling on the council to provide them with a dedicated home in Killarney to enable them to practise safely.

Tyler McCarthy, who is a keen skateboarder, says there is a growing interest in the activity locally, adding a skatepark is needed in the town.

Currently the closest such facility is in Cork and as a result the Killarney group are being forced to practise on footpaths in the town.

Tyler says this isn’t safe, adding they feel like a nuisance to the public:

Independent Killarney councillor Donal Grady has been campaigning for a skatepark in the area for almost two years.

He has raised the issue numerous times with Kerry County Council which says the provision of a skatepark is being progressed in conjunction with the KDYS.