Six visits so far this year to IDA’s advanced manufacturing site in Tralee

Six companies have viewed the IDA’s advanced manufacturing site in Tralee.

The multi-million-euro purpose-built facility in the Kerry Technology Park has been empty since it was completed last year.

IDA Ireland, the agency charged with attracting foreign investment, says County Kerry is actively marketed around the world.





A Regional Executive is currently based in the county two days a week in Enterprise Ireland’s office.

Their aim is to market Kerry and the Advanced Technology Building, a 2,500 square metre, multi-million-euro facility developed by IDA Ireland in the Kerry Technology Park, Tralee; it was completed last year but remains empty.

The IDA says this modern building can be customised to meet the needs of manufacturing or services companies.

There have been eight IDA site visits to Kerry so far this year by potential investors, six have visited the advanced building.

In August, IDA Ireland confirmed a short-term reservation had been placed on the building but wouldn’t confirm if it was being bought or leased.

The IDA, however, has now confirmed that it’s continuing to market the facility, and have had interest from companies who have visited it.