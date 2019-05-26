All six seats filled in Listowel Electoral Area

All six seats on Kerry County Council have been filled in the Listowel Electoral Area.

Fine Gael’s Aoife Thornton took the first seat; she topped the poll receiving 2,578 first preference votes.

Her party colleague Mike Kennelly also retained his seat in the first count, taking 2,064 first preference votes.





Sinn Féin’s Robert Beasley was elected on Count Six after reaching the quota.

Sinn Féin’s Tom Barry, Fine Gael’s Mike Foley and Fianna Fáil’s Jimmy Moloney were elected in the 7th and final count, without reaching the quota.

Outgoing councillor John Lucid of Fianna Fáil did not retain his seat after a hard fought battle.