All but six polling stations in Kerry are wheelchair friendly.

This is according to Returning Officer Padraig Burke, who has issued the notice in advance of the general election on February 8th.

The six polling stations which are not wheelchair friendly are: Scoil Cathair Domhnaill (Caherdaniel NS); Scoil Baile an Fheirtearaigh; Curraheen NS, Glenbeigh; Listellick National School; Ballincrossig National School and Kilgarvan National School.

Any elector requiring a transfer of vote should contact Returning Officer Padraig Burke at Centrepoint, John Joe Sheehy Road, Tralee before Friday (January 31st).