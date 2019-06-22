Six people taken to hospital, following a three-car collision on the Killarney-Cork road

Six people have been taken to hospital, following a three-car collision on the Killarney-Cork road.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision, which occurred around lunchtime today, just before the Kilgarvan turnoff at Loo Bridge.

Killarney gardaí are advising motorists travelling to Cork to use the N72 Mallow road, or if travelling to Kenmare, use the N71 Moll’s Gap route.

Traffic is moving slowly in the area, as gardaí are using the hard shoulder.

The vehicles are still at the scene and the clean-up is ongoing.

Gardaí say it’s not believed at this stage that any injuries suffered are life threatening.