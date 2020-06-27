Six more people die from COVID-19 in the Republic

A further six people with COVID-19 have died in the Republic, while there have been 23 new confirmed cases.

The National Public Health Emergency Team says it brings the total death toll linked to the virus to 1,734, while the total number of confirmed cases stands at 25,437.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says “high levels of compliance to public health advice to date has enabled further reopening of economic and social life”.

However, he’s warned of the 23 new cases reported today, ten were under the age of 35 while 35% were between 35 and 54.