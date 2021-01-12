Six people with COVID-19 in intensive care at UHK

Six patients with COVID-19 are currently in the intensive care unit of University Hospital Kerry.

There are 25 patients with COVID in the hospital and the number of people presenting with the virus is rising day-on-day.

Clinical director of University Hospital Kerry, Dr Niamh Feely says surge capacity for the ICU depends on the number of staff available.

She is urging the people of Kerry to continue to adhere to public guidelines:

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccination programme rollout is continuing in Kerry.

More than 2,800 people have got the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in University Hospital Kerry, the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee and in acute healthcare settings around the county since last Tuesday.

Clinical director of University Hospital Kerry, Dr Niamh Feely says there has been fantastic uptake among staff: