There’s been 14 additional deaths from Covid 19 reported this evening, as well 368 new cases, including six in Kerry.

These latest figures show 12 deaths occurred in March, one in February and one in January.

The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 68 – 97 years.

Kerry has the lowest number of cases in the country, and also continues to have the lowest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population.