There are six new cases of coronavirus in Kerry.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre released last evening.

They also showed that across the country, 10 more people have died after contracting COVID-19, and there are 200 new confirmed cases of the illness.



The latest COVID-19 victims are eight men and two women; six deaths were in the east of the country, three in the northwest, and one in the south; the average age was 77.

There have now been 46 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.



The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was informed of 200 new cases of COVID-19 in Ireland yesterday, bringing to 2,615 the total number of confirmed cases.



Analysis of figures up to midnight Friday show 51% of cases are male and 48% are female, with 103 clusters involving 379 cases.



The average age of confirmed cases is 47 years.



Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,233 (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 208 cases (9%).



In Kerry there are now 53 cases, up six from Saturday’s 47 confirmed cases, while there are 55 in Limerick.



Nationally, 564 cases or 26% have been hospitalised, and of those, 77 cases have been admitted to Intensive Care.



506 cases are healthcare workers.

