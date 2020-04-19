Six new cases of coronavirus in Kerry

It’s been confirmed that 39 more people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in the Republic of Ireland bringing the total number of deaths to 610.

Four hundred and forty five new cases of the virus have been confirmed in the country as well as 48 tested in Germany (these are older cases).

There are now 15,251 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland as of midnight, Friday, April 17th according to the figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Six new cases of the virus have been confirmed in Kerry, bringing the total to 262. Kerry accounts for 1.8% of the total number of cases in the country. Dublin accounts for 51% of all cases followed by Cork with 7%.

Of the 39 new deaths, 37 were in the east while two were in the west of the country. The median age of those whose deaths were confirmed today was 84. Twenty-nine of those who died had underlying health conditions.