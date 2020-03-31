There are six new cases of coronavirus in Kerry, bringing the total to 66.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre released this evening.

They also showed that across the country, 17 more people have died after contracting COVID-19.

There were 325 new confirmed cases of the illness.

The 17 COVID-19 victims announced this evening was the largest daily death toll, bringing to 71 the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Eight of the deaths were located in the east, three in the south, three in the north-west and a further three in the west of the country; the average age of these people was 84.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was informed of 325 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland today, bringing to 3,235 the total number of confirmed cases.

Analysis of figures up to midnight Sunday shows 49% are male and 49% are female, with 118 clusters involving 494 cases.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,487 (55% of all cases) followed by Cork with 238 cases (9%)

In Kerry there are now 66 cases, up six from Monday’s 60 confirmed cases, while there are 67 in Limerick.

Nationally, 703 cases (26%) have been hospitalised and of those, 113 cases have been admitted to Intensive Care.

647 cases are associated with healthcare workers.