Six-month turnaround for vacant Kerry council houses

It took over six months for Kerry County Council to turnaround a vacant house last year.

The cost of each house averaged at €14,500, according to figures contained in the local authority’s annual report.

There was a 28-week period between when a tenant moved out of a Kerry County Council house last year, until a new one moved in.

The cost of carrying out renovations in order to re-let a council house averaged at €14,551.94.

Kerry County Council had 4,205 dwellings in their ownership at the end of 2018, 5% of which were vacant.

They added 152 houses to their stock last year – this includes houses that were bought or built, while 31 council houses were sold last year, and two were demolished.