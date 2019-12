Six Kerry students have been presented with Gaisce Gold awards.

Gaisce – the President’s Award is a self-development programme for young people between the ages of 15 and 25 which celebrates community work.

CBS The Green student Jaison Hellstrom along with Killorglin Community College students Cian Lynch, Dónal Brennan, Gavin Moriarty, Grace Lynch and Timothy McGrath were all presented with Gaisce Gold awards.

They were among 77 inspirational people who received awards at the national event.