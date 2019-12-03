Six Kerry schools have 100% progression rate to third level

Six Kerry secondary schools have a 100% rate of progression to third level.

That’s according to the 2019 Feeder Schools report in the Irish Independent.

Presentation Secondary Schools in Listowel, Tralee and Castleisland, Gaelcolaiste Chiarrai, St Brigid’s, Killarney and Causeway Comprehensive saw all their students go onto third level following this year’s Leaving Certificate.

The majority of schools had a progression rate of 60% or above.

IT Tralee is the most popular college for Kerry students with 324 progressing to there, followed by University College Cork (293) and University of Limerick (233).

The figures don’t include many school leavers who went onto further education such as a PLC or those who embarked on an apprenticeship or those who have enrolled in colleges in the UK or further afield.

The Irish Independent says the list must be treated with caution as not all colleges provide information in the same way.