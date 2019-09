Six competitors from Kerry will be taking part in the final day of the National Ploughing Championships.

During the three-day event, eighteen competitors will fly the flag for the Kingdom in Fenagh, Co Carlow.

Today, Philip Healy and Derek O’Driscoll are in the Junior Conventional Plough Class, Daniel Burke is in the Novice Conventional and Moss Trant will take part in the Senior Horse Plough Class.

In the loy digging junior class, Donal Tydings and Pat Walsh will compete for Kerry.