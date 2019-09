Six Kerry businesses have been nominated for 2019 National Q Mark Awards.

The Q Mark is awarded only to companies that reach the highest standards of quality and excellence.

The Kerry nominees are Healy-Rae’s MACE Kilgarvan, Fitzpatrick’s SPAR Express Cahersiveen, Heaphy’s SPAR Listowel, Heaphy’s SPAR Express Listowel, Byrne’s SPAR Tralee, and Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin.

The overall winners of the National Q Mark Awards will be announced at an event in Dublin on September 27th.