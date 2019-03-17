Six expressions of interest received for former Sara Lee facility in Killarney

Kerry County Council has received six expressions of interest for the former Sara Lee facility in Killarney.

The site had previously housed Pretty Polly, which at its height employed over 1,000 people.

In 2005, the Sara Lee factory closed with the loss of more than 90 jobs.

Kerry County Council advertised for expressions of interest last year, with the purpose to examine potential development options for the site.

The site is currently zoned industrial/mixed use.

Following a motion from Councillor John Joe Culloty at the recent Killarney MD meeting, the council said six expressions of interest were received.

It will now meet with parties who submitted the expressions to further explore the content of their submissions.