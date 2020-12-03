A further six deaths related to COVID-19 reported

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 2,080 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 2nd December, the HPSC has been notified of 183 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 73,228* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

82 are men / 101 are women

60% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

56 in Dublin, 26 in Donegal, 13 in Limerick, 11 in Kilkenny, 11 in Monaghan and the remaining 66 cases are spread across 15 other counties.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kerry this evening.

The county’s total is now 1,344

As of 2pm today, 239 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.