Six days’ notice given ahead of Caherciveen direct provision centre opening

The owner of the company operating the Caherciveen direct provision centre was only given six days’ notice by the Department of Justice prior to housing asylum seekers.

Remcoll Capital operates the centre at the former Skellig Star hotel in the town on behalf of the Department.

There has been controversy surrounding the lack of consultation with the local community ahead of the opening of the centre and concerns raised following several residents testing positive for COVID-19.

Paul Collins, the owner of Remcoll Capital, held a two-and-a-half-hour video call with Kerry’s five TDs yesterday.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says he will be raising the matter with the Justice Minister in the Dáil tomorrow.

He says Mr Collins told them about the timeline surrounding the opening of the centre: