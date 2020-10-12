Six COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Kerry so far this year

There have been six COVID-19 deaths in Kerry so far this year.

That’s according to the COVID-19 Insight Bulletin published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) for the period February 28th to October 2nd.

It uses data from the Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting provided by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, and data from the HSE’s Swiftcare and COVID Care Tracker systems.

The average age of these people who lost their lives in the county was 81.

A breakdown in the statistics shows there have been no confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in Kerry since the start of July; no breakdown is available for the months prior to that.

Kerry accounts for 3% of all COVID-19 deaths nationally.

The total number of cases of COVID-19, up to October 2nd, was 452, with the average age of those people being 44.

An analysis of data available for Kerry shows that in March there were 193 confirmed cases, 100 in April, and at least 11 in May – in one week in May there were less than five cases but the number wasn’t specified.

The numbers were low during June, July and August, with either zero or less than five cases recorded each week.

(In June – there were two weeks there were no cases; the other two weeks there were cases, but the number was under five and not detailed.

In July – three of the weeks there were no cases; the other two weeks there were cases, but the number was under five and not detailed.

In August – there were cases each of the four weeks, but the number was under five and not detailed.)

There was a total of 64 COVID-19 cases in Kerry during September, and 56 in the week up to October 2nd.

At least 211 cases in Kerry have been linked to COVID-19 outbreaks since the start of March – at least 73 in March, 65 in April, at least six in May, none in June, and less than five in July.

There were cases during each of the four weeks in August but the figures weren’t specified, at least 48 in September, and 19 in the week up to October 2nd.

