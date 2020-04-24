There are currently six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in UHK.

That’s according to the latest data from the HSE, which collected information on the number of cases at hospitals around the country at 8pm yesterday (Thursday).

The number of confirmed cases in University Hospital Kerry has reduced in recent over the past week, down from 15 on Friday last to six yesterday.

There were no suspected cases of COVID-19 in the hospital last evening, while one patient was in the hospital’s critical care unit.

In terms of vacant beds, there were 21 general beds available yesterday morning, along with six critical care beds.