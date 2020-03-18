There are six cases of coronavirus in Kerry.
That’s according to official figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre tonight.
It’s been informed of 74 new cases of COVID-19 across Ireland as of midday today.
There are now 366 confirmed cases in Ireland, and so far, there have been two deaths associated with COVID-19 in the country.
The National Public Health Emergency Team has analysed the 271 cases notified as at midnight Monday March 16th – 40% are male and 59% are female, with 23 clusters.
42% cases are travel related, 22% are associated with community transmission, 17% are as a result of local transmission, and 20% remain under investigation.
Two thirds of cases are younger than 55 years of age, with almost one in four cases aged 35 to 44.
One in five cases are healthcare workers, with 37% of these cases associated with travel.
Dublin has the highest number of cases at 129, followed by Cork at 48, and Limerick at 14.
Kerry has six cases, while 15 counties have five or fewer cases each.
% of Total
|Total number cases
271
|Total number hospitalised
84
31%
|Total number admitted to ICU
6
2%
|Total number deaths
2
0.7%
|Case fatality rate
0.7%
|Total number healthcare workers
59
22%
|Number clusters notified
23
|Source: HPSC 16/3/20
|Age Group
|<1
1
0%
|1 – 4
0
0%
|5 – 14
4
1%
|15 – 24
28
10%
|25 – 34
48
18%
|35 – 44
62
23%
|45 – 54
40
15%
|55 – 64
46
17%
|65+
42
15%
|Total
271
|Transmission Classification
|Community transmission
60
22%
|Contact with a confirmed case
45
17%
|Travel abroad
113
42%
|Under investigation
53
20%
|Total
271
Healthcare Workers
|Travel related
22
37%
|No foreign travel
36
61%
|Under investigation
1
2%
|Total
59
|Counties
No. Cases
|Carlow
< = 5
|Cavan
< = 5
|Clare
< = 5
|Donegal
< = 5
|Kildare
< = 5
|Kilkenny
< = 5
|Longford
< = 5
|Louth
< = 5
|Mayo
< = 5
|Meath
< = 5
|Offaly
< = 5
|Roscommon
< = 5
|Sligo
< = 5
|Tipperary
< = 5
|Wexford
< = 5
|Kerry
6
|Waterford
7
|Westmeath
7
|Wicklow
9
|Galway
12
|Limerick
14
|Cork
48
|Dublin
129