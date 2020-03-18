There are six cases of coronavirus in Kerry.

That’s according to official figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre tonight.

It’s been informed of 74 new cases of COVID-19 across Ireland as of midday today.

There are now 366 confirmed cases in Ireland, and so far, there have been two deaths associated with COVID-19 in the country.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has analysed the 271 cases notified as at midnight Monday March 16th – 40% are male and 59% are female, with 23 clusters.

42% cases are travel related, 22% are associated with community transmission, 17% are as a result of local transmission, and 20% remain under investigation.

Two thirds of cases are younger than 55 years of age, with almost one in four cases aged 35 to 44.

One in five cases are healthcare workers, with 37% of these cases associated with travel.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 129, followed by Cork at 48, and Limerick at 14.

Kerry has six cases, while 15 counties have five or fewer cases each.

% of Total Total number cases 271 Total number hospitalised 84 31% Total number admitted to ICU 6 2% Total number deaths 2 0.7% Case fatality rate 0.7% Total number healthcare workers 59 22% Number clusters notified 23 Source: HPSC 16/3/20

Age Group <1 1 0% 1 – 4 0 0% 5 – 14 4 1% 15 – 24 28 10% 25 – 34 48 18% 35 – 44 62 23% 45 – 54 40 15% 55 – 64 46 17% 65+ 42 15% Total 271 Transmission Classification Community transmission 60 22% Contact with a confirmed case 45 17% Travel abroad 113 42% Under investigation 53 20% Total 271

Healthcare Workers Travel related 22 37% No foreign travel 36 61% Under investigation 1 2% Total 59