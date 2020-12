The Department of Health has reported six additional COVID-19 related deaths this evening.

As of midnight last night, the Department had been informed of 582 new cases.

33 of these cases are in Kerry, while 193 are in Dublin, 59 in Wexford, 47 in Louth, 42 in Meath, and 34 are in Cork.

The 14-day incidence rate in Kerry has risen again to 78.5.

That figure nationally is 100.8