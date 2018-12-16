Siún Ní Shé weds Paul Geaney on poignant anniversary weekend of the late Páidí Ó Sé

Kerry footballer, Paul Geaney married the daughter of the late Páidí O Sé over the weekend.

Siún Ní Shé was given away by her two-year-old son, also named Páidí, at St Mary’s Church in Dingle last Friday.

Yesterday marked the sixth anniversary of the former Kerry manager who passed away suddenly in 2012 at his home in Ventry at the age of 57.





Páidí, who had trained Paul as a schoolboy, was remembered in the speeches along with Paul’s mother who he lost to cancer in 2014, according to the Sunday Independent.