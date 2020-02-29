reposing at Ard Bhride, Castlebar on Sunday from 2 to 4pm. Requiem mass on Monday in St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey Cemetery.
Latest News
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
All Ireland 40x20 senior singles quarter final Dominick Lynch Glenbeigh v Robbie McCarthy Westmeath At 2 in CappaghThat's followed at 3 by the...
Saturday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
CPC.IE ChampionshipsDiv 2 Ladies. Helen Browne & Sorcha Fitzgearld (Moyvane) beat Fiona Boyle (Kingdom) & Niamh Hickey (Killarney) 24/22 21/10.Div 2 Men...
Saturday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Youth League St Brendans Park 3-1 Rattoo RoversAll games in the Kerry District League today have been postponedAll games are off today in the...
Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
MENS DIVISION 1: Tralee Imperials 68 St Brendans BC 73
National Basketball Leagues Continue Tonight For Kerry Sides
Table toppers Garveys Tralee Warriors will be home to Maree at 7:30 this evening in the Men’s Super League.Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin go to Pyrobel...
Latest Sports
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
All Ireland 40x20 senior singles quarter final Dominick Lynch Glenbeigh v Robbie McCarthy Westmeath At 2 in CappaghThat's followed at 3 by the...
Saturday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
CPC.IE ChampionshipsDiv 2 Ladies. Helen Browne & Sorcha Fitzgearld (Moyvane) beat Fiona Boyle (Kingdom) & Niamh Hickey (Killarney) 24/22 21/10.Div 2 Men...
Saturday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Youth League St Brendans Park 3-1 Rattoo RoversAll games in the Kerry District League today have been postponedAll games are off today in the...