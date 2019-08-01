SIPTU welcomes Supreme Court judgement in Kerry SNA equality case

SIPTU is welcoming a Supreme Court judgement in a case taken by a special needs’ assistant (SNA) from Kerry.

Marie Daly, who is a member of the union, claimed she was discriminated against by Nano Nagle School in Listowel after she was refused permission to return to work after being paralysed from the waist down in an accident.

The Equality Tribunal and the High Court both ruled the school had breached equality legislation; the school successfully appealed this in the Court of Appeal but this has been overturned by the Supreme Court.

The case is now being referred back to the Labour Court.

Head of Communications with SIPTU, Frank Connolly says this is a significant decision: