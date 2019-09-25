SIPTU says Saturday’s GoSafe Ireland work stoppage is going ahead

SIPTU say the Listowel-headquartered GoSafe Ireland have expressed their disappointment with Saturday’s nationwide 24-hour work stoppage.

GoSafe Ireland operates speed camera vans on behalf of the State, and staff who are SIPTU members are taking industrial action as the company hasn’t entered into discussions about working conditions.

The Labour Court previously issued a recommendation saying the employer should recognise SIPTU as the representative of its employees who are union members, but the company hasn’t engaged.

SIPTU says they received correspondence from GoSafe Ireland last night saying they’re disappointed the work stoppage is taking place, but they didn’t offer to enter into talks.

SIPTU says they’ll review Saturday’s action and there may be more down the line.