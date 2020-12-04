SIPTU members who work for SouthDoc hold protest in Tralee

SIPTU members who work for SouthDoc, Kerry and Cork’s out-of-hours GP service, held a protest in Tralee this morning.

They gathered outside Minister for Education Norma Foley’s office in Tralee; several other protests also took place nationwide outside the offices of other ministers.

The protesting workers are Section 39 employees who work in privately-run services that are funded by the HSE.

SIPTU is accusing the HSE of not honouring a pay restoration agreement.

A one-day stoppage will take place on December 18th, if the issue is not resolved.

However, Donie Doody, branch organiser with SIPTU Kerry, is hopeful next week’s sitting of the Work Place Relations will be positive: