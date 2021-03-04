SIPTU members at Tralee hospital to be balloted for strike action

SIPTU members at a Tralee hospital are to be balloted for strike action.

The staff work at the Bons Secours Hospital.

SIPTU says it will hold the national ballot in the coming weeks for industrial action, up to and including strike, in a bid to secure a job evaluation process for up to 500 support grade workers.

The staff work in the Bon Secours Health System across five hospitals in Tralee, Dublin, Limerick, Cork and Galway.

They include health care assistants, porters, cleaners and catering attendants.

SIPTU Sector Organiser, Miriam Hamilton, says despite repeated requests Bons Secours management have refused to engage with union representatives about the job evaluation scheme.

She says the Bons Secours Health System and SIPTU have a long-standing agreement linking pay and working conditions of its members to those of workers in the HSE.

Ms Hamilton claimed the actions of management in recent weeks have threatened this link and said members won’t stand for it.

She said SIPTU representatives remain available to meet management on the matter and urged for discussions to take place in advance of the ballot to attempt to find a resolution to the dispute.

The Bons Secours Hospital in Tralee is not commenting on the matter at this time.