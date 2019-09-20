SIPTU members in Listowel’s GoSafe Ireland to conduct 24-hour stoppage

SIPTU members employed by Listowel-headquartered GoSafe Ireland are to conduct a 24-hour work stoppage.

GoSafe Ireland operates speed camera vans on behalf of the State.

SIPTU has today confirmed its members are to strike for 24 hours from 6am Saturday week, September 28th, in a dispute related to working conditions at the company.

SIPTU Organiser, Brendan Carr, says their members have been left with no option other than to conduct this work stoppage.

He added they’re aware of the implications this will have on the vital role they play in road safety, but are only taking this action as a last resort.