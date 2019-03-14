SIPTU members due to strike at Liebherr willing to talk once original terms and conditions restored by company

SIPTU members who are due to strike at the Liebherr crane factory say they are willing to talk, once the company restores their original terms and conditions.

SIPTU has 450 members at the Fossa plant and have served notice of industrial action.

The union says it is as a result of a dispute concerning the withdrawal of a sick-pay scheme and of the company’s decision to unilaterally change the terms and conditions of employment of SIPTU members.





This follows on from a strike yesterday involving Connect trade union members.

The SIPTU industrial action will initially be one-hour rolling stoppages across all departments beginning on March 25th.

Assistant Industrial Organiser at SIPTU Joe Kelly says they are ready to talk, once the original terms and conditions are returned to members.