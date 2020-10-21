SIPTU members at BorgWarner accept redundancy terms

SIPTU members employed at BorgWarner have voted to accept improved redundancy terms.

Talks have been ongoing since the car parts manufacturer announced in July that it’s to wind down operations at its Tralee factory and fully close by March of next year.

SIPTU organiser Joe Kelly says the union’s members voted to accept the terms, which include a payment of five weeks’ pay, inclusive of statutory redundancy, for each year of service or four weeks’ pay plus statutory redundancy for each year.

In addition, the company will pay a bonus of €1,000 per employee.

Joe Kelly adds BorgWarner’s closure will result in the loss of employment for 118 SIPTU members.