SIPTU in discussion with HSE in relation to Southdoc staff being laid off

SIPTU is in discussion with the HSE in relation to SouthDoc staff being laid off.

It was reported earlier that SouthDoc had laid off around 40 staff temporarily, with most of the workers affected understood to be administration staff.

However, Kerry GP and SouthDoc Medical Director Dr Gary Stack says the staff have not been laid off.

He says the out of hours service had consolidated its centres in recent weeks in Kerry, reducing from eight to four.

SIPTU said this evening that it’s currently in discussion with the HSE in an attempt to resolve the issues and retain staff.