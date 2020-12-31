Siobhán Tobin, Main St., Abbeyfeale & Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastlewest. Requiem Mass for Siobhán Tobin, will take place on Friday in the Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig ída Naofa Cemetery, Abbeyfeale.

Those who wish to pay their respects can do so by standing in a guard of honor as the funeral cortége departs from the church at 12noon approx., on route to Reilig íde Naofa Cemetery. Mass will be streamlined on www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfeale church. Enquiries to Finucane Funeral Directors Moyvane.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

