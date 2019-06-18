Sinn Féin’s Toireasa Ferris will not contest the next general election in Kerry

By
radiokerrynews
-
Cllr Toiréasa Ferris (Sinn Féin) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©

Sinn Féin councillor  Toiréasa Ferris says she will not contest the next general election.

The county councillor was selected in December 2017 to run for the party in Kerry at the next general election after her father, Deputy Martin Ferris, announced he would not run again for the Dáil.

She informed party members at a meeting in Tralee last night.

Cllr Toireasa Ferris outlines the reasons for her decision.

Toireasa Ferris will continue as a Kerry County Councillor.

Sinn Féin will hold a selection convention in August to choose a Dáil candidate to run in Kerry at the next general election.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR