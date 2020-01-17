Sinn Féin’s general election campaign will not be impacted by Terry O’Brien’s decision not to contest

The decision of Labour’s Terry O’Brien not to contest the general election will have no impact on Sinn Féin’s campaign in Kerry.

That’s the view of sitting Sinn Féin councillor Pa Daly, who will contest the February 8th election.

He says with one less left-wing Labour candidate, he hopes to pick up some of the votes which might have been given to Cllr O’Brien, had he decided to contest the election.

It now appears that the Labour Party might not field a general election candidate in Kerry for the first time since 1933.

Speaking to Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today, Cllr Pa Daly said he believes this will have little impact on his own campaign: