Sinn Féin Selects Replacement for Pa Daly on KCC – February 19th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Deirdre Ferris speaks to Jerry after Sinn Féin members last night voted that she should be co-opted onto Kerry County Council to replace Pa Daly who’s been elected to the Dáil. Councillors elected to the Dáil must give up their council seats. Deirdre is the daughter of retired TD Martin Ferris.

