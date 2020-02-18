Sinn Féin to select member to be co-opted onto Kerry County Council tonight

Members of Sinn Féin will decide tonight who will replace newly elected TD Pa Daly on Kerry County Council.

Two people will be co-opted onto the council next week following the results of the general election.

Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly was elected to the 33rd Dáil alongside Fianna Fáil’s Norma Foley; both will vacate their council seats as a result.

The Sinn Féin convention will take place tonight and Deirdre Ferris from Ardfert and Padraig Sugrue from Ballyseedy have been nominated to contest it.

Members of Sinn Féin from the Tralee Electoral Area will vote to decide who will replace Deputy Daly at 8pm in the Kerins O’Rahilly’s clubhouse.

Meanwhile, Deputy Norma Foley previously said the Fianna Fáil party would decide who’ll replace her on the council; they have yet to make an announcement as to who will be put forward.

The co-options will come before the council next Tuesday, February 25th, and two new people will take up positions in the Tralee Municipal District.