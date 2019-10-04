Sinn Féin ready for challenge of retaining Kerry seat in general election

Sinn Féin says it will be difficult to retain their Kerry seat in the next general election, but the party is up for the challenge.

That’s according to Sinn Féin Deputy Leader and spokesperson on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform Pearse Doherty.

He is in the county for the party’s Kerry convention which will take place in the Rose Hotel tonight.

Sitting TD Martin Ferris previously stated it’s not his intention to run again, adding he wants someone new to take up the mantle for national politics.

His daughter councillor Toiréasa Ferris announced in June that she would not contest the general election due to health reasons.

Deputy Doherty says councillor Pa Daly has the passion to take on the role: