Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald to address conference in Castleisland

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald will be the key-note speaker at a conference on rural revival in Castleisland next weekend.

The conference, at the River Island hotel which will focus on the revival of rural towns, is part of the party’s strategy to engage with the public ahead of next year’s local elections.

Sinn Féin candidate for the Killarney electoral area, John Buckley, says his party has been working on the ground since the last local elections.





He says he will be focusing on the issues of traffic and parking in Killarney.