Sinn Féin to mark 75th anniversary of the execution of a Tralee man this evening

Members of Sinn Féin will mark the 75th anniversary of the execution of a Tralee man this evening.

Supporters and members of the party will attend the annual commemoration for local volunteer Charlie Kerins.

They will march from the Pikeman monument on Denny Street, Tralee to the monument at Charlie Kerins Park on Strand Street at 7.30pm.

An oration will be given by Sinn Féin councillor Pa Daly, who says it’s a great honour to speak at the event celebrating a man who displayed courage and dignity when facing his executioner.