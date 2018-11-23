Sinn Féin leader says addressing problems in rural Ireland would be priority if in government

The Sinn Féin leader says addressing the problems in rural Ireland would be a priority if the party gets into government.

Mary Lou McDonald was speaking to Radio Kerry ahead of the Rural Revival conference she is attending in Castleisland tomorrow.

The Rural Revival conference will begin at 6.30pm tomorrow in the River Island Hotel.





A panel of speakers will address the imbalance between Dublin and rural Ireland at the conference.

Ms McDonald says listening to people living in rural areas is key to putting an end to such an imbalance.

She believes there is opportunity to make a difference if Sinn Féin was in government.

Meanwhile Mary Lou McDonald says she’s disappointed TD Peadar Tóibín left Sinn Féin .

He had been suspended from party activity for six months, after going against their decision to back legislation allowing for abortion.

Mr Tóibín has since set up a new party is expected to visit to Kerry shortly.