Sinn Féin launches Housing and Rental Crisis campaign in Kerry

Sinn Féin has launched its Housing and Rental Crisis campaign in Kerry.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris joined with Ireland-South MEP Liadh Ní Riada and Cllr Pa Daly in Tralee Town Centre this lunchtime to launch the campaign.

Deputy Ferris says party offices are inundated with constituents who are having great difficulty in finding accommodation in Kerry.





He claims Sinn Féin would build at least 10,000 social houses nationally per year, in an effort to shorten the housing waiting lists in all counties.

Deputy Ferris says people are not just statistics and they should be given the opportunity to have long-term tenure of a proper home.