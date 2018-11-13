Sinn Féin to hold selection conventions in the county in the coming week

Sinn Féin will hold selection conventions in the county in the coming week.

The conventions will decide which candidates the party runs in the local elections, which will take place in May 2019.

Killarney and Kenmare electoral areas will hold their convention on Thursday in Killorglin, while on Friday, delegates in the Listowel area will decide their election candidates.





Delegates from Tralee and the new Castleisland area will meet on Saturday.

The Dingle area will be the last to decide its candidates, when it holds its convention on Saturday, December 8th.