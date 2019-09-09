Sinn Féin Councillor Pa Daly seeks nomination to run for party in next general election

Tralee Sinn Fein councillor, Pa Daly, has announced that he will be putting himself forward for nomination to run for the party in the next general election.

The announcement follows this Summer’s news that Sinn Féin councillor Toiréasa Ferris is to step down from politics entirely and is to give up her seat on Kerry County Council.

Selection conventions for Sinn Fein are to be held in October. Councillor Daly said the Kerry convention may be held up to two weeks earlier.

The Tralee man said he hopes to represent Sinn Fein in the next general election.